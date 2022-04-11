Metadata Management Services Market Company Business Analysis, Industry Overview - Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, (IBM),

Emergen Research Logo

Metadata Management Services Market Trends –Rising focus towards implementation of active metadata

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metadata Management Services Market size reached USD 113.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data globally are key factors driving growth of global Metadata Management Services Market. Rising importance of data governance is also driving need for more efficient solutions and this is driving revenue growth of the global Metadata Management Services Market. Data governance involves the practice of managing information for identifying and improving business value. Metadata is an important aspect for effective data governance practice and plays an vital role in maintaining value of an organization’s data. Increasing adoption across various organizations is expected to augment revenue growth of Metadata Management Services Market over the forecast period.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Metadata Management Services Market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Metadata Management Solutions industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Metadata Management Solutions industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Business metadata segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of this type of solution for better management of governance processes, and various operational terms and their application in business context.

• BFSI segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period as this sector deals with large volumes of data, including sensitive customer information, transactional data, and financial information. This is necessitating the need to deploy metadata management solutions to ensure efficient management of data and to meet various regulatory compliances and customer requirements.

• Service segment revenue is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to increase in the number of metadata management service providers who define, integrate, manage, and share reliable and meaningful data and deliver valuable insights to their customers.

The Metadata Management Solutions research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Metadata Management Solutions report are:

Oracle Corporation, Arquiva Limited, SAP SE, International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Alex Solutions, ASG Technologies Group, Inc., Erwin Inc., TransMedia Dynamics Ltd., Collibra SA, and Informatica LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Metadata Management Services Market on the basis of offering, deployment, type, end-use, and region:

• Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Software

o Services

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o On-Premises

o On-Cloud

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Business Metadata

o Technical Metadata

o Operational Metadata

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunication

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o Healthcare & Life sciences

o Media and Entertainment

o Others

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Metadata Management Services Market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

