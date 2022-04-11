Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appoints Sandhya Bollam as Vice President of Human Resources
Sandhya will be responsible for leading all aspects of people strategy and spearhead initiatives that support the company’s mission to be a Best Place to WorkSINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appointed Sandhya Bollam as Vice President of Human Resources.
Sandhya will report to the founder Mahin Gupta and will be responsible for leading all aspects of people strategy and spearhead initiatives that support the company’s mission to be a Best Place to Work. She’ll also be instrumental in deploying global strategies to attract, hire, engage and develop top talent. She brings over 16 years of corporate HR experience.
Previously, Sandhya has worked as a Head of Human Resources with DreamPay (A Dream11 group portfolio company) one of world’s largest sports fantasy platform. Prior of her work at Dream11, she was Director of Human Resources at JioSaavn, the largest music streaming platform in India.
“Creating and nurturing an inclusive environment is a top priority at Liminal as we continue to build the most secured self-custody platform,” said Mahin Gupta, founder at Liminal. “Sandhya has immense passion for people, culture and strives towards hiring and developing top talent in the industry. This will be tremendously helpful as we look scale our business across different regions. Sandhya with her expertise in building People, Processes & Culture, will play a crucial role in making Liminal the most valuable place to work.
Liminal is incorporated in Singapore and has operations across the globe. Liminal’s security-first approach, allows projects to define customised policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. Within a short span, Liminal has processed transactions close to $2.4 billionand has ~$50 million worth of Assets Under Protection.
“I am very excited to join Liminal and help the company become the leader and visionary in the digital asset self-custody space. With the ever-evolving hybrid work models, there has never been a more pivotal time to implement culture strategies that empower employees. Mahin and the leadership team are committed to fostering an environment for all employees. I look forward to my journey with Liminal as it continues its path to become one of the biggest players in self-custody solutions” said Sandhya.
About Liminal
Liminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure for managing digital assets. Liminal enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale their digital asset operations through HSM backed plug and play wallet architecture. Our zero key leakage tolerance approach helps institutions in eliminating the risks associated with digital asset transfers, such as, cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fees management, transaction confirmation guarantees, auto-refilling, sweeping, batching and other wallet operations. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, quarantine wallets, key residency, travel rule and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps businesses fast-track their compliance journey.
