Gaussian Robotics Will Release a Game-changing Autonomous Cleaning Robot at InterClean Amsterdam 2022

Phantas - A Game-changing Innovation for Cleaning Services

Booth #112 Hall 07 at Interclean Amsterdam 2022

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaussian Robotics, the global market leader in cleaning robots introduced its brand-new cleaning robot named “Phantas”.

“Phantas” is a latest winner of the Red Dot Award 2022, which is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry with a star-studded previous winner list including Ferrari, Apple, and Sony, etc. The robot will be officially introduced and physically appear at the grand cleaning trade show Interclean Amsterdam (Booth 07.112) on 10th May 2022.

According to Gaussian, “Phantas” will be unprecedentedly comprehensive and versatile when it comes to features, and is claimed to be an "all in one, one for all” cleaning robot applicable to a variety of scenarios and flooring types. “Not only the robot’s size and capabilities will positively disrupt the industry, but its design and user-friendliness will be beyond expectations, “ said Peter Kwestro, Overseas BD Director of Gaussian.

About Gaussian Robotics

Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystalizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.

In November 2021, the company announced a $188 million Series C funding jointly led by Capital Today and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

About

