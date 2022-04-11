Patrick Siewert of Pro Digital Forensic Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a case contains digital evidence, it requires testimony to clarify what evidence was found and how it was found.

Digital forensic investigators collect and analyze digital evidence, including everything from text messages, pictures, email and web history to document metadata that may be relevant in civil or criminal cases.

Patrick Siewert is the founder of Pro Digital Forensic Consulting, a one-stop shop for electronic evidence collection, analysis and expert witness testimony in support of litigation and investigations at the governmental, corporate and private levels.

“It’s all in the pursuit of the truth and justice,” says Siewert. “We find the truth for a living.”

Siewert began his career in law enforcement in 2000 at the patrol level in Richmond, VA. He later transitioned to serving as a school resource officer in both middle schools and high schools to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

It was in this role that Siewert was introduced to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, where he learned how to conduct online undercover investigations.

“ICAC is responsible for tracking down online sexual predators of children and purveyors of child sexual abuse material on the internet,” says Siewert. “It creates a protective layer between children on the internet and predators who would seek to exploit them sexually.”

Siewert left law enforcement in 2014 to launch Pro Digital Forensic Consulting full-time.

Combining best practices in forensic methodology with the most modern investigative techniques, today, Pro Digital Forensic Consulting offers a 360-degree litigation support approach, with highly-trained forensic examiners to conduct the analysis, report findings and testify as expert witnesses as needed.

“There are a number of forensic service providers out there that will get your evidence and report your evidence, and they may come testify, but that’s it,” says Siewert. “We're a partner in your litigation case. We approach it holistically, look at all the available information, whether it helps or hurts, to provide a much better service. We want to see the police reports. We want to see search warrant affidavits. We want to see all the information that goes into the case, so we can provide other potential avenues for attorneys to use the data effectively in their approach the litigation.”

