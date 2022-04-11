Williston Barrack / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A1002176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 09, 2022 between 1800 – 2359 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Timber Ridge Road, Underhill
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kenneth Reynolds
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 10, 2022 at approximately 2028 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the evening hours of April 09, 2022 at a residence on Timber Ridge Road in Underhill. Investigation revealed that Kenneth Reynolds (21) of Winooski assaulted a domestic partner, including strangulation. Reynolds was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Per the order of the court, Reynolds was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 11, 2022 at 1030 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 11, 2022 at 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111