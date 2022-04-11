Williston Barrack / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A1002176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 09, 2022 between 1800 – 2359 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timber Ridge Road, Underhill

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kenneth Reynolds

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 10, 2022 at approximately 2028 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the evening hours of April 09, 2022 at a residence on Timber Ridge Road in Underhill. Investigation revealed that Kenneth Reynolds (21) of Winooski assaulted a domestic partner, including strangulation. Reynolds was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Per the order of the court, Reynolds was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 11, 2022 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 11, 2022 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111