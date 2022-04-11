New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001017

TROOPER: Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 at 2354 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Addison, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Julia Coffey

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 11, 2022 at 2354 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a minor 2 vehicle crash which occurred on VT RT 22A in the Town of Addison, VT. No injuries or hazards were reported and both vehicles were operable. Prior to police being contacted, one of the operators left the scene. Troopers located the operator, identified as Julia Coffey (54), at her residence in Addison. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Coffey was under the influence of intoxicants. Coffey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. She was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on May 2, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.