New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001017
TROOPER: Brittani Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 at 2354 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Addison, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Julia Coffey
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 11, 2022 at 2354 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a minor 2 vehicle crash which occurred on VT RT 22A in the Town of Addison, VT. No injuries or hazards were reported and both vehicles were operable. Prior to police being contacted, one of the operators left the scene. Troopers located the operator, identified as Julia Coffey (54), at her residence in Addison. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Coffey was under the influence of intoxicants. Coffey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. She was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on May 2, 2022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.