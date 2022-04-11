Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,386 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001017

TROOPER: Brittani Barone                       

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 at  2354 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Addison, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Julia Coffey

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 11, 2022 at 2354 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a minor 2 vehicle crash which occurred on VT RT 22A in the Town of Addison, VT. No injuries or hazards were reported and both vehicles were operable. Prior to police being contacted, one of the operators left the scene. Troopers located the operator, identified as Julia Coffey (54), at her residence in Addison. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Coffey was under the influence of intoxicants. Coffey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. She was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on May 2, 2022.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/02/2022 at 1230 hrs           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.