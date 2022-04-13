CoachCare Enhances its Remote Patient Monitoring Platform with New Staffing Services

CoachCare Will Now Provide Nurse Monitoring and Billing Staff for a Full Service RPM Solution

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has announced new add-on staffing services for RPM. The company is making it even easier for physicians and practices to offer RPM by now providing monitoring and billing staff so practices can save on overhead and scale their RPM programs more effectively. RPM uses connected health devices, a mobile app and web dashboard to collect real-time 24/7 patient data from anywhere and send it to their healthcare providers for precision monitoring and response. RPM enables improved preventative care and ongoing treatment of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

With the monitoring add-on service, CoachCare provides experienced nurses to monitor patient data and escalate it to the practice based on the physician’s protocols if practice staff do not have time. With the billing add-on service, CoachCare provides AHIMA- and AAPC-certified billing experts to process RPM claims on behalf of practices and ensure they get paid quickly and correctly. These add-on services ensure physicians and practices can support as many of their patients as need care. The company’s platform currently monitors over 100,000 patients in real-time.

Along with improved care, RPM gives physician practices a significant boost in revenue. Most independent practices see an immediate revenue increase of $250,000 per year by implementing an RPM program with CoachCare. Larger practices, physician groups and health systems see even larger revenue increases, into the millions of dollars.

“Now physician practices can enjoy a significant increase in revenue and improved care for their patients with almost no additional work for their staff,” said Wes Haydon, CoachCare President. “Our experienced nurses monitor the RPM patients so physicians and their staff can focus on visits and other services, and our billing experts ensure those patient claims are billed correctly and timely. Our nurses are trained to use the CoachCare platform to monitor patients for abnormal measurements and escalate them to the practice’s clinical team based on predefined thresholds.”

About CoachCare

CoachCare is a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company. Since 2014, we have worked with over 3,000 organizations and hundreds of thousands of patients. Our comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, telehealth, content sharing and connected devices, provides a complete virtual care experience to support your in-person or virtual practice. Tour the platform or request more information here.