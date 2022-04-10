Murder Investigation Underway In Dorchester Co.

April 10, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man found shot in Dorchester County early this morning.

The victim is identified as A’Corie Young, 20, of Cambridge, Maryland. Young was pronounced deceased on the scene. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The initial call for service was reported to the Cambridge Police Department. Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to lead the investigation.

Investigators responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Young, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit are conducting a neighborhood canvass and interviewing witnesses in the area. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues…

