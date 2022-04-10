St. Albans Barracks / DUI 2 (or subsequent) - Refusal / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2001723

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/10/2022 at approximately 5:22 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Landing Lane, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: DUI (2nd or subsequent) – Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Keith Cannon

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 10, 2022 at approximately 5:22 AM Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on the lawn of a residence on Landing Lane in Grand Isle. It was reported that the operator was intoxicated.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a vehicle stuck in deep mud in the victim’s yard. There was significant damage done to the lawn. The operator of the vehicle was no longer on-scene, but was located a short distance away at another residence. He was identified as 49-year-old Keith Cannon.

Troopers noted indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Cannon for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Cannon was ultimately issued a criminal citation and transferred to the custody of Northwest State Correctional Center for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 4/28/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993