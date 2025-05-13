RE: Saint Albans Barracks - Request for information

Please see attached photo left out from release. Thank you.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2003283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Original call 05/04/25 @ 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parking area off of Highgate Rd by the Highgate Dam

ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation

On 5/4/25 at approximately 9:45PM The Franklin County Sherrif’s Department was on patrol in the town of Highgate when a White Ford F150 was reported to be on fire in the parking area off of VT Rte 207 by the Highgate Dam. The Highgate Fire Department requested a Fire Investigator consult with them about the vehicle. Between 5/8/25 and the morning of 5/9/25 the truck was removed from the lot. There is a picture of the truck attached to this release and the registration plates on the truck were 433A412. The Vermont State Police are looking for information relating to the current whereabouts of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks or submit an anonymous tip at the below website.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit