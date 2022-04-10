Submit Release
News Search

There were 103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,304 in the last 365 days.

Murder Investigation Underway In Dorchester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man found shot in Dorchester County early this morning.

The victim is identified as A’Corie Young, 20, of Cambridge, Maryland. Young was pronounced deceased on the scene.  Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The initial call for service was reported to the Cambridge Police Department. Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to lead the investigation.

Investigators responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Young, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit are conducting a neighborhood canvass and interviewing witnesses in the area.  Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to the public.  Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.  Callers may remain anonymous. 

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Murder Investigation Underway In Dorchester Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.