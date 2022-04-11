ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. has become the mouse that roared with 15 Awards and Certificates from Film Freeway
Award winning short films like SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! and DEATH OF HERCULES via Sophocles need grass roots support.JERSEY CITY, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Backstage Story: Award winning short films like SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! and DEATH OF HERCULES via Sophocles have beaten the odds during Covid-19 while working under quarantine in a studio apartment and Film Freeway submissions and writing 2 new books on Lulu.com.
"Now they need grass roots support to shwcase our work, do community outreach programs in Century 21.
The downside of grants is in my experience is 3-5year cultivation process. That worked when I was younger but not really at this point. Most of the funding is already targeted. Maybe 10% of new applicants might get some money."
Maybe, but not OUR FILM FREEWAY STATS:
Death of Hercules
9 Total Submissions
3 Selections
4 Pending
60% Selection Rate
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
44 Total Submissions
12 Selections
15 Pending
43% Selection Rate
This is why Individual Support is so crucial. This represents 60% of our budget, while the rest is uncompensated pro-bono and/or bartered support.
Nina Berman addressed this issue with Fractured Atlas last year in a brilliant article. Old money or connections still dominates even after years of applications, with few or no results, but enormous effort again and again. We have hundreds of readers but only a few support our work.
ArtsPR with: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419 since 2014.
Our Donor base includes 300 generous patrons who have made accrued donations.
Our current tally is $50,000 in General Operating Support.
General operating support: $20 - $500-
Major Donors and Corporate Support: $501- $2,500
New Project Supporters: $2,501-$5,000
Donate: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
Other Current and Recent Support:
SDC Foundation Emergency Grant for 2021: $1,250
Scholarship from Rutgers University for Certificate in Ethics in 2015.
Donate to ArtsPR with: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
Daniel P Quinn's writing in "Short Plays to Long Remember"; The Herald News; Audiophile Voice; Sensations; Italian Voice; Performing Arts…
Local Knowledge ; Red Wheelbarrow; Lulu.com and AuthorHouse.com books by Daniel P Quinn.
