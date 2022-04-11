ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. has become the mouse that roared with 15 Awards and Certificates from Film Freeway

Daniel P Quinn meets FLW architecture.

German Dance

Homage to a human rights champ.

Award winning short films like SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! and DEATH OF HERCULES via Sophocles need grass roots support.

JERSEY CITY, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Backstage Story: Award winning short films like SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! and DEATH OF HERCULES via Sophocles have beaten the odds during Covid-19 while working under quarantine in a studio apartment and Film Freeway submissions and writing 2 new books on Lulu.com.

"Now they need grass roots support to shwcase our work, do community outreach programs in Century 21.
The downside of grants is in my experience is 3-5year cultivation process. That worked when I was younger but not really at this point. Most of the funding is already targeted. Maybe 10% of new applicants might get some money."

Maybe, but not OUR FILM FREEWAY STATS:

Death of Hercules
9 Total Submissions
3 Selections
4 Pending

60% Selection Rate

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
44 Total Submissions
12 Selections
15 Pending

43% Selection Rate

This is why Individual Support is so crucial. This represents 60% of our budget, while the rest is uncompensated pro-bono and/or bartered support.

Nina Berman addressed this issue with Fractured Atlas last year in a brilliant article. Old money or connections still dominates even after years of applications, with few or no results, but enormous effort again and again. We have hundreds of readers but only a few support our work.

ArtsPR with: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419 since 2014.

Our Donor base includes 300 generous patrons who have made accrued donations.
Our current tally is $50,000 in General Operating Support.

General operating support: $20 - $500-
Major Donors and Corporate Support: $501- $2,500
New Project Supporters: $2,501-$5,000

Donate: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419

Other Current and Recent Support:
SDC Foundation Emergency Grant for 2021: $1,250

Scholarship from Rutgers University for Certificate in Ethics in 2015.

Donate to ArtsPR with: .comhttp://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419

Daniel P Quinn's writing in "Short Plays to Long Remember"; The Herald News; Audiophile Voice; Sensations; Italian Voice; Performing Arts…
Local Knowledge ; Red Wheelbarrow; Lulu.com and AuthorHouse.com books by Daniel P Quinn.

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

