Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1569

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, AUMENT, K. WARD, CORMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

ROBINSON, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, GORDNER, MARTIN,

ARGALL, J. WARD, BROWNE, BAKER, GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH,

YAW, SCAVELLO, REGAN, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND

MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in county boards of elections, further providing

for expenses of county boards and of primaries and elections

to be paid by county, expenses of special elections and

boards to be provided with offices; in voting by qualified

absentee electors, further providing for date of application

for absentee ballot and for voting by absentee electors; and,

in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing

for voting by mail-in electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 305(b) and 1302.1(a.3)(4) and (6) of the

act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the

Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended to read:

Section 305. Expenses of County Boards and of Primaries and

