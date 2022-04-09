Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,310 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1569

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1569

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1200

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, AUMENT, K. WARD, CORMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

ROBINSON, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, GORDNER, MARTIN,

ARGALL, J. WARD, BROWNE, BAKER, GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH,

YAW, SCAVELLO, REGAN, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND

MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in county boards of elections, further providing

for expenses of county boards and of primaries and elections

to be paid by county, expenses of special elections and

boards to be provided with offices; in voting by qualified

absentee electors, further providing for date of application

for absentee ballot and for voting by absentee electors; and,

in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing

for voting by mail-in electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 305(b) and 1302.1(a.3)(4) and (6) of the

act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the

Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended to read:

Section 305. Expenses of County Boards and of Primaries and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

You just read:

Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1569

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.