Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1569
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1569
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1200
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, AUMENT, K. WARD, CORMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
ROBINSON, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, GORDNER, MARTIN,
ARGALL, J. WARD, BROWNE, BAKER, GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH,
YAW, SCAVELLO, REGAN, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND
MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in county boards of elections, further providing
for expenses of county boards and of primaries and elections
to be paid by county, expenses of special elections and
boards to be provided with offices; in voting by qualified
absentee electors, further providing for date of application
for absentee ballot and for voting by absentee electors; and,
in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing
for voting by mail-in electors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 305(b) and 1302.1(a.3)(4) and (6) of the
act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the
Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended to read:
Section 305. Expenses of County Boards and of Primaries and
