Dallas Teenager Spreads Love of Ice Skating Through Free Lessons Fundraiser
Calista Grace Elizondo is raising money through donations and baked sweets to give 50 underserved kids ice skating lessonsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calista Grace Elizondo is a 17-year old ice skater and instructor assistant. She has been skating since she was seven years old and loves the sport so much that she wants to give other kids from underserved areas the opportunity to take ice skating lessons.
Her mission is to bridge cultural and economic gaps in Dallas County by providing free ice skating lessons to underserved and disadvantaged children. Elizondo aims to send 50 Dallas County youth to ice skating school this summer 2022. Lessons will take place at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center at Galleria Dallas Mall, located in Dallas, Texas.
All too often, children from underserved and disadvantaged backgrounds are left out of opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities. This can lead to several problems, including a lack of physical activity, social isolation, and low self-esteem.
All GoFundMe campaign donations will go directly towards paying for five Beginner Skating Lessons for these children. The lessons cost $75 per person, including free skate rental on class day, free admission to all public sessions, and three guest passes for public sessions.
Elizondo is also offering delicious desserts and baking classes to help raise money for the campaign through her cottage bakery, Calista Grace Bakes. She has a great selection of sweets, from French pastries like madeleines and cream puffs to Mexican pastries like empanadas and polvorones. Every purchase helps Elizondo reach her goal.
Elizondo said, "I strongly believe that through ice skating, children will gain important life skills such as teamwork and discipline, but they will also form bonds with other children from different backgrounds- setting them up for success both on and off the ice."
For more information, visit https://calistagracebakes.wixsite.com/ice-skating-4-youth
