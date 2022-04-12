Austin 101 Light Whiskey Awarded Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Austin 101 wins 3rd Gold Medal/Award in a yearAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin 101 Light Whiskey, the award-winning whiskey crafted in Austin TX by Austin Craft Spirits Company, was awarded gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This is the 3rd Gold medal awarded to Austin 101 in less than a year, including the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition.
“We are pleased to have been awarded a Gold medal by such an exceptional judging competition,“ say Austin Craft Spirits Founders. “This is a wonderful recognition of our efforts to establish Light Whiskey as an exciting category and reinforces why so many people love Austin 101."
Austin 101 Light Whiskey was born from the founders’ passion to craft ground breaking spirits. Inspired by traditional French Eau-de Vie methods, Austin 101 Light Whiskey is the perfect essence of local Texas grains. It tastes of caramel, butterscotch and vanilla, with sweetness, softness and nuttiness carefully extracted from the local grains, and with hints of oak aromas. It has a unique balance of smoothness and punch while delivering a very mellow and long finish. Light in taste, lightly oaked, it is uniquely approachable and easily enjoyed.
The only ingredients are grains grown in Texas; non-GMO Texas white corn, red winter wheat from the Texas panhandle, and Texas-grown barley malted in Fort Worth. Austin 101 is steam distilled in small batches through a 3-story custom-made column still. The steam distillation allows the mash to be lifted by steam, with temperatures kept below 210°F to preserve delicate aromas. The distillate is pulled from the still at a higher proof than most whiskeys and bourbons. Austin 101 is also finished in a completely different way than traditional bourbons. Through years of experimentation, Austin Craft Spirits Company has designed a unique method which requires the distillate to be finished in high quality, recycled oak whiskey barrels, largely from local craft bourbon makers. The approach focuses on precisely extracting light yet complex oak aromas while highlighting the sweetness and natural taste of the original grains, preserving trees and improving sustainability.
###
About Austin 101 Light Whiskey
Austin 101 Light Whiskey is 50.5% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $49. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and distributed by Republic National Distributing Company. It may be purchased at many central Texas retailers which can be found at www.austin101whiskey.com/where-to-find.
About Austin Craft Spirits Company
Austin Craft Spirits Company (based in Austin, TX) was founded in 2018 by three veterans of the tech industry with a passion for delicious spirits. After years of research and experimentation, they decided to bring to market Austin 101 Light Whiskey following extensive consumer feedback and the support of successful, established Austin distilleries. Their vision is to bring out the essence of local Texas ingredients into unique and amazing craft spirits.
About the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
The SFWSC is one of the most recognized spirits competition in the world. All spirits are tasted by a prestigious panel of beverage professionals, sommeliers, and trade members. In 2021, there was over 3800 entries. Gold is defined as "Exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories." Throughout four days of highly controlled blind tastings, experienced judging panels taste every product to decide if it is medal-worthy. Judges do not receive any information on producer or price point, ensuring each spirit is judged fairly, equally, and without bias. While tasting, judges evaluate each product on an individual basis—not compared to other entries in the flight. During this stage, judges determine which entries are worthy of a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.
Carolyn Cummins
santosha solutions
+1 512-843-1672
email us here