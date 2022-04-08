Meeting with European Union Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson

TAJIKISTAN, April 8 - Today, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Special Representative of the European Union for Afghanistan, Thomas Nicholson, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and the European Union and identified security issues as one of the key areas of their partnership.

At the same time, a high level of interaction was noted in the fight against security threats and challenges that pose a serious threat to universal human values.

The Leader of the Nation, expressing concern about the growing threat of international terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, in particular drug and weapons trafficking, as well as cybercrime, stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Tajikistan and international partners to effectively counter these threats.

The parties exchanged views on the current military-political, socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, which directly affects the security situation in the region, as well as other topical issues of mutual interest.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the same time, emphasized the need for an early increase in the volume of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and expressed Tajikistan's readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in its delivery through its logistics capabilities.