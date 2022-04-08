Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,542 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1560

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1560

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

262

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, STREET, KEARNEY, KANE,

FONTANA, BREWSTER AND COSTA, APRIL 8, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "National Fair Housing

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Fair Housing Act, enacted April 11, 1968, one of

the most important components of our national civil rights

policy, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of

race, national origin, religion, sex, family status and

disability; and

WHEREAS, This landmark piece of legislation continues to

serve as a powerful statement about the values of equality,

equity and dignity that we strive to uphold and the places where

we still have work to do to fulfill our promise as a nation; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality housing is the foundation for

achieving better educational, employment and health outcomes, as

well as one of the most important ways that families build

wealth that can be passed down through generations; and

WHEREAS, Acts of housing discrimination and barriers to equal

housing opportunity are repugnant to a common sense of decency

and fairness; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1560

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.