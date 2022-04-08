Senate Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1560
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1560
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
262
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, STREET, KEARNEY, KANE,
FONTANA, BREWSTER AND COSTA, APRIL 8, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "National Fair Housing
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Fair Housing Act, enacted April 11, 1968, one of
the most important components of our national civil rights
policy, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of
race, national origin, religion, sex, family status and
disability; and
WHEREAS, This landmark piece of legislation continues to
serve as a powerful statement about the values of equality,
equity and dignity that we strive to uphold and the places where
we still have work to do to fulfill our promise as a nation; and
WHEREAS, Access to quality housing is the foundation for
achieving better educational, employment and health outcomes, as
well as one of the most important ways that families build
wealth that can be passed down through generations; and
WHEREAS, Acts of housing discrimination and barriers to equal
housing opportunity are repugnant to a common sense of decency
and fairness; and
