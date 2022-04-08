Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1559

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - organization may accept credit cards, debit cards or digital

payment to conduct the athletic event drawing.

(2) An affiliated nonprofit organization may accept an

entry from a participant, regardless of whether or not the

participant is physically located within the arena, stadium,

grandstand or bleachers where the home game, team event or

car race is being conducted.

(3) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l

the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing

with the aid of a slot machine, hybrid slot machine or skill

slot machine as defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to

definitions).

(4) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l

the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing

with the aid of a video gaming terminal as defined in 4

Pa.C.S. § 3102 (relating to definitions).

(5) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l

the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing

with a simulated gambling program as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

5513(f) (relating to gambling devices, gambling, etc.).

(c) Verification requirements.--In order to use a mobile

payment service under subsection (b)(1) for the conduct of an

athletic event drawing, an affiliated nonprofit organization

shall take all of the following actions:

(1) Employ geolocation technology to detect the physical

location of a participant attempting to purchase a ticket for

the athletic event drawing and block an individual located

outside of this Commonwealth from participating in the

athletic event drawing. The affiliated nonprofit organization

may not accept payment from an athletic event drawing

20220SB1190PN1559 - 2 -

