Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1559
organization may accept credit cards, debit cards or digital
payment to conduct the athletic event drawing.
(2) An affiliated nonprofit organization may accept an
entry from a participant, regardless of whether or not the
participant is physically located within the arena, stadium,
grandstand or bleachers where the home game, team event or
car race is being conducted.
(3) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l
the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing
with the aid of a slot machine, hybrid slot machine or skill
slot machine as defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to
definitions).
(4) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l
the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing
with the aid of a video gaming terminal as defined in 4
Pa.C.S. § 3102 (relating to definitions).
(5) An affiliated nonprofit organization may not revea l
the winner or a winning number of an athletic event drawing
with a simulated gambling program as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §
5513(f) (relating to gambling devices, gambling, etc.).
(c) Verification requirements.--In order to use a mobile
payment service under subsection (b)(1) for the conduct of an
athletic event drawing, an affiliated nonprofit organization
shall take all of the following actions:
(1) Employ geolocation technology to detect the physical
location of a participant attempting to purchase a ticket for
the athletic event drawing and block an individual located
outside of this Commonwealth from participating in the
athletic event drawing. The affiliated nonprofit organization
may not accept payment from an athletic event drawing
