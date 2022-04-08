Senate Bill 1168 Printer's Number 1563
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1563
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1168
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, COLLETT, KEARNEY, COSTA
AND STREET, APRIL 8, 2022
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 8, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
further providing for unlawful discriminatory practices.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(h)(3.1) of the act of October 27, 1955
(P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations
Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Unlawful Discriminatory Practices.--It shall be
an unlawful discriminatory practice, unless based upon a bona
fide occupational qualification, or in the case of a fraternal
corporation or association, unless based upon membership in such
association or corporation, or except where based upon
applicable security regulations established by the United States
