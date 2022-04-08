Submit Release
Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1565

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - 1974 (P.L.34, No.15), known as the Pennsylvania Municipal

Retirement Law, 24 Pa.C.S. § 8102 (relating to definitions) or

71 Pa.C.S. § 5102 (relating to definitions).

"Company." Any sole proprietorship, organization,

association, corporation, partnership, joint venture, limited

partnership, limited liability partnership, limited liability

company or other entity or business association that exists for

the purpose of making a profit.

"Direct holdings." All securities of a company, the

government of Russia or the government of Belarus that are held

directly by the public fund.

"Foreign company." Any entity which is not organized under

the laws of the United States.

"Government of Belarus." The government of Belarus and its

political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies

owned or controlled by the government of Belarus or its

political subdivisions.

"Government of Russia." The government of Russia and its

political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies

owned or controlled by the government of Russia or its political

subdivisions.

"Indemnitee." Each current or former board member, duly

appointed designee of a board member, officer, employee,

including, without limitation, the attorneys in the Office of

Chief Counsel that serve a public fund, agent, research firm or

investment manager of a public fund who was or is a party to, or

is threatened to be made a party to or is otherwise involved in,

any proceeding by reason of the fact that the person is or was a

board member, designee of a board member, officer, employee,

agent, research firm or investment manager of a public fund.

