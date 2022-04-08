Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1565
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - 1974 (P.L.34, No.15), known as the Pennsylvania Municipal
Retirement Law, 24 Pa.C.S. § 8102 (relating to definitions) or
71 Pa.C.S. § 5102 (relating to definitions).
"Company." Any sole proprietorship, organization,
association, corporation, partnership, joint venture, limited
partnership, limited liability partnership, limited liability
company or other entity or business association that exists for
the purpose of making a profit.
"Direct holdings." All securities of a company, the
government of Russia or the government of Belarus that are held
directly by the public fund.
"Foreign company." Any entity which is not organized under
the laws of the United States.
"Government of Belarus." The government of Belarus and its
political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies
owned or controlled by the government of Belarus or its
political subdivisions.
"Government of Russia." The government of Russia and its
political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies
owned or controlled by the government of Russia or its political
subdivisions.
"Indemnitee." Each current or former board member, duly
appointed designee of a board member, officer, employee,
including, without limitation, the attorneys in the Office of
Chief Counsel that serve a public fund, agent, research firm or
investment manager of a public fund who was or is a party to, or
is threatened to be made a party to or is otherwise involved in,
any proceeding by reason of the fact that the person is or was a
board member, designee of a board member, officer, employee,
agent, research firm or investment manager of a public fund.
