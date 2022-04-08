Senate Resolution 263 Printer's Number 1561
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1561
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
263
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROWNE, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MARTIN, SCAVELLO, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA,
CAPPELLETTI, STREET, MENSCH, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, J. WARD
AND STEFANO, APRIL 8, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 2022 as "Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention
Month" and further designating the first Monday in May 2022
as "Melanoma Monday" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the
United States, with more than 3.5 million new cases diagnosed
each year; and
WHEREAS, Skin cancer occurs when ultraviolet radiation from
the sun damages skin cells and triggers mutations that cause the
cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors; and
WHEREAS, It is estimated that one in five Americans will
develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime; and
WHEREAS, Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer
and the leading cause of death from skin disease; and
WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that, in 2022,
99,780 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United
States and 7,650 people will die from melanoma; and
WHEREAS, Melanomas, which often resemble moles and are about
