Senate Resolution 263 Printer's Number 1561

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1561

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

263

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROWNE, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MARTIN, SCAVELLO, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA,

CAPPELLETTI, STREET, MENSCH, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, J. WARD

AND STEFANO, APRIL 8, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 2022 as "Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention

Month" and further designating the first Monday in May 2022

as "Melanoma Monday" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the

United States, with more than 3.5 million new cases diagnosed

each year; and

WHEREAS, Skin cancer occurs when ultraviolet radiation from

the sun damages skin cells and triggers mutations that cause the

cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that one in five Americans will

develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime; and

WHEREAS, Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer

and the leading cause of death from skin disease; and

WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that, in 2022,

99,780 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United

States and 7,650 people will die from melanoma; and

WHEREAS, Melanomas, which often resemble moles and are about

