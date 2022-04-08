Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1568
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - the elections officer of the Commonwealth who under law shall
have supervision over elections.
The four members within 45 days after their certification
shall select the fifth member, who shall serve as chairman of
the commission, and shall immediately certify his name to such
elections officer. The chairman shall be a citizen of the
Commonwealth other than a local, State or Federal official
holding an office to which compensation is attached.
If the four members fail to select the fifth member within
the time prescribed, a majority of the entire membership of the
Supreme Court within 30 days thereafter shall [appoint the
chairman as aforesaid and certify his appointment to such
elections officer.] select the chairman, at random, from the
current active senior judges of all appellate courts and certify
the appointment to the elections officer.
Any vacancy in the commission shall be filled within 15 days
in the same manner in which such position was originally filled.
* * *
Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General
Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the
Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to
comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article
XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the
required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in
which such newspapers are published in sufficient time after
passage of this proposed constitutional amendment.
(b) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of this
proposed constitutional amendment, the Secretary of the
Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to comply with the
advertising requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the
