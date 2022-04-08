Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1568

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - the elections officer of the Commonwealth who under law shall

have supervision over elections.

The four members within 45 days after their certification

shall select the fifth member, who shall serve as chairman of

the commission, and shall immediately certify his name to such

elections officer. The chairman shall be a citizen of the

Commonwealth other than a local, State or Federal official

holding an office to which compensation is attached.

If the four members fail to select the fifth member within

the time prescribed, a majority of the entire membership of the

Supreme Court within 30 days thereafter shall [appoint the

chairman as aforesaid and certify his appointment to such

elections officer.] select the chairman, at random, from the

current active senior judges of all appellate courts and certify

the appointment to the elections officer.

Any vacancy in the commission shall be filled within 15 days

in the same manner in which such position was originally filled.

* * *

Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General

Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the

Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to

comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article

XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the

required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in

which such newspapers are published in sufficient time after

passage of this proposed constitutional amendment.

(b) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of this

proposed constitutional amendment, the Secretary of the

Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to comply with the

advertising requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the

