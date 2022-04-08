Submit Release
Senate Resolution 264 Printer's Number 1557

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1557

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

264

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, KEARNEY, BROWNE, MARTIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND J. WARD,

APRIL 8, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 1 through May 7, 2022, as "Tardive

Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Many individuals with serious, chronic mental

illness, such as schizophrenia and other schizoaffective

disorders, bipolar disorder or severe depression, or people who

suffer with gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis,

nausea and vomiting, require treatment with medications that

work as dopamine receptor blocking agents (DRBAs), including

antipsychotics; and

WHEREAS, While ongoing treatment with these medications can

be very helpful, and even lifesaving, for many people, it can

also lead to tardive dyskinesia (TD); and

WHEREAS, TD is a movement disorder that is characterized by

random, involuntary and uncontrolled movements of different

muscles in the face, trunk and extremities; and

WHEREAS, TD can develop months, years or decades after an

individual starts taking DRBAs and even after they have

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

