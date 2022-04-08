Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1558
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1558
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
265
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KEARNEY, BROWNE, BROOKS, FONTANA,
BREWSTER, KANE, COLLETT, HUTCHINSON, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA,
STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, ROBINSON AND J. WARD,
APRIL 8, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2022 as "Blue Star Mothers of
America Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., was founded
as a patriotic service organization on February 1, 1942, to
unite mothers who had sons or daughters in the United States
Armed Forces; and
WHEREAS, The nonpartisan, nonsectarian, nondiscriminatory and
nonprofit organization was chartered by the Congress of the
United States in 1960; and
WHEREAS, Mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers
and female legal guardians who have sons or daughters who are
currently serving in the United States military or who are
honorably discharged veterans are eligible for membership in the
organization; and
WHEREAS, Family members and friends may become associate
members, and fathers of military personnel or veterans may join
the Blue Star Dads' Association; and
