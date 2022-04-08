Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1558

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1558

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

265

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KEARNEY, BROWNE, BROOKS, FONTANA,

BREWSTER, KANE, COLLETT, HUTCHINSON, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA,

STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, ROBINSON AND J. WARD,

APRIL 8, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2022 as "Blue Star Mothers of

America Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., was founded

as a patriotic service organization on February 1, 1942, to

unite mothers who had sons or daughters in the United States

Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, The nonpartisan, nonsectarian, nondiscriminatory and

nonprofit organization was chartered by the Congress of the

United States in 1960; and

WHEREAS, Mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers

and female legal guardians who have sons or daughters who are

currently serving in the United States military or who are

honorably discharged veterans are eligible for membership in the

organization; and

WHEREAS, Family members and friends may become associate

members, and fathers of military personnel or veterans may join

the Blue Star Dads' Association; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17