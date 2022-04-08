Senate Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1567
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2022 as "Triple-Negative Breast
Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Breast cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed
cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women
in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 13,000 Pennsylvania women will be diagnosed
with breast cancer and approximately 2,000 will die from it this
year; and
WHEREAS, Triple-negative breast cancer is one of many forms
of breast cancer and accounts for about 15-30% of all diagnosed
invasive breast cancer cases in the United States; and
WHEREAS, More than 53,700 new breast cancer cases in 2019 in
the United States were triple-negative breast cancer with higher
prevalence among younger women, Black and Hispanic women, women
with BRCA1 mutations and type 2 diabetes or carrying excess
weight in the abdomen area; and
WHEREAS, Due to its aggressive behavior, triple-negative
