Senate Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1567

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1567

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

266

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, K. WARD, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

MARTIN, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, VOGEL, J. WARD,

YUDICHAK, COSTA, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND

TARTAGLIONE, APRIL 8, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 8, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2022 as "Triple-Negative Breast

Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Breast cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed

cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 13,000 Pennsylvania women will be diagnosed

with breast cancer and approximately 2,000 will die from it this

year; and

WHEREAS, Triple-negative breast cancer is one of many forms

of breast cancer and accounts for about 15-30% of all diagnosed

invasive breast cancer cases in the United States; and

WHEREAS, More than 53,700 new breast cancer cases in 2019 in

the United States were triple-negative breast cancer with higher

prevalence among younger women, Black and Hispanic women, women

with BRCA1 mutations and type 2 diabetes or carrying excess

weight in the abdomen area; and

WHEREAS, Due to its aggressive behavior, triple-negative

