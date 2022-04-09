PRIVATE PUBLIC GALLERY is Proud to Present, “RESTLESS”, a Solo Exhibition Featuring KATHRYN LYNCH’s Newest Paintings
Curated by Private Public Gallery's Director, Christopher Freeman, this is the gallery's first solo show, featuring large scale work by KATHRYN LYNCH.
HUDSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Public Gallery is proud to present its first solo exhibition opening on April 09, 2022 titled, "Restless", featuring paintings by Kathryn Lynch. Curated by Private Public Gallery's Director, Christopher Freeman, the show will run through May 22, 2022.
— Kathryn Lynch
Kathryn Lynch’s long walks at night are more like a deliberate meditation on light and place. Lynch moves through the world on the periphery of her senses. She makes quick drawings as notes to compositions in a painting, that end up less about the painting of objects and more about the light and feeling of a place. Freeman explains, “Kathryn Lynch is a gigantic in feeling, which is apparent in the paintings exhibited in “RESTLESS”. When viewing Lynch’s work, one clearly feels first and looks later. “
Lynch’s impressive painting are like dreams rendering reality, as they combine the moment, memory, and the light of a place without the burden of detail. Lynch’s work is very much laden with the memory of her life events. Kathryn explains, “My walks let me grab onto light and shapes that I mix with a sense of something that I can only communicate through the movement of paint. Walking , noticing, and remembering are the important parts of my painting process.”
This is the fourth exhibition for Private Public Gallery, which was recently established to present significant contemporary work, in the Hudson Valley area. “RESTLESS” is open for viewing April 09, 2022 through May 22, 2022. Located at 530 Columbia Street in Hudson, NY, the gallery is located within a private compound setting so PLEASE TEXT AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT AT (212) 286 0075.
