John Scrimsher, a veteran CISO joins SmartHub.ai’s Advisory Board
SmartHub.ai, a fast-growing AI-powered “Enterprise Edge IOT Endpoint Management & Intelligence”, welcomes John Scrimsher to its advisory council!BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartHub.ai offers AI/ML powered Enterprise IoT Edge S/W solutions that intelligently monitors and manages heterogenous, non-IT managed endpoints (IoT devices & sensors). With rising concerns around vulnerabilities, risks, lack of visibility to enterprise IoT Edge, Uptime/Downtime, inability to patch/update disparate IoT endpoints & inability to effectively tap into intelligence coming from edge, enterprises are increasingly focusing their efforts & investments in monitoring, managing & leveraging the Edge, to accelerate their Digital Transformation Journeys
John brings over 25 years of experience in developing and leading security organizations across some of the most iconic brands in technology and manufacturing. As the CISO for Kontoor Brands, the home for iconic Wrangler and Lee Jeans, John has built a forward-looking security program focused on ensuring visibility to all data processing systems and devices and understands the need to have a strong asset discovery and management program for manufacturing, edge devices and all areas of the business.
Quoting John Scrimsher, “… Visibility to all devices on a network is one challenge we all face. How can one say they have secured their network if they cannot tell you what is connected to it? Too many times, I have seen companies say, “We are secure because we have perimeter controls in place”. (yes, even in 2022 I hear this), then become surprised when you show how lateral movement works and the ease of compromise beginning with one user.
The proliferation of connected IoT devices make it tougher to manage due to the ease of procurement and implementation for users without stringent security controls in the development of these devices. The visibility that Smarthub.ai can provide is a tremendous help to any security organization in their journey to solve these problems.”
“We are excited to have John on the team. With increased focus among enterprises (especially CISOs) to gain visibility, monitor & secure their Edge endpoints, we value the rich experience that John brings to the table. Looking forward to the collaboration & shaping up our vision to meet the needs of CISOs", says Niranjan Maka, CEO of SmartHub.ai
About SmartHub.ai:
SmartHub.ai is a fast-growing Enterprise SaaS company headquartered in Bay Area, CA and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore. With strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management & edge computing, SmartHub.ai is redefining the Enterprise Edge IoT space. SmartHub INFER™ product suite, specifically designed for the edge & AI workloads, is a set of AI-powered S/W products that accelerate edge endpoint management & intelligence.
SmartHub.ai helps companies simplify the complexity of Enterprise IoT Edge lifecycle management, break data silos and leverage edge investments to achieve meaningful outcomes like Uptime/Downtime across your operations, real-time health monitoring of your edge infrastructure, detect vulnerabilities, anomalies, Zero Trust to Edge, higher productivity, better operational efficiencies, continuous compliance, and risk management.
Sanjay Rajashekar
SmartHub.ai
+1 425-283-3673
Sanjay.Rajashekar@smarthub.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn