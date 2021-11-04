SmartHub.ai further strengthens its advisory council by adding Prof. Stuart Evans, a tech. industry academic veteran
SmartHub.ai, a fast-growing AI-based SD-EDGE & IoT Asset Management company headquartered in Bay Area, welcomes Prof. Stuart Evans to its advisory council!BAY AREA, CA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartHub.ai a company with strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management focused on redefining the IoT space into a “Software Defined Edge” to help manage IoT Assets, makes it easy for enterprises to discover & onboard the disparate elements of the IoT edge (from IoT devices to IoT applications), manage & monitor these elements, and more importantly, help integrate all data sources from the edge to enable decisions and actions based on edge-ML/AI models.
Prof. Stuart Evans is a Distinguished Service Professor, Director of CMU-Emirates iLab, a board member, LP, educator, author, and expert on dynamic high-tech ventures. As a Distinguished Service Professor, he shares his expertise by teaching related coursework for degree programs in Silicon Valley. His career spans many areas of entrepreneurship, specifically the tech ecosystem in the Silicon Valley. Has been a researcher at SRI, consulted with Bain & company and worked with Venture Capitalists. He has published many books and co-authored papers on various topics relating to hi-tech ventures and innovation.
Quoting Prof. Stuart Evans, “… The AI/Edge is the next frontier of Enterprise innovation. It entails the integration of ubiquitous compute, low latency communications, and intelligent control. All of this will be powered by novel data fabrics fueled by smart sensors, secured with enterprise grade protocols. The digital acceleration triggered by COVID is motivating every enterprise to digitize their operations. SmartHub.ai’s founders have extensive enterprise experience and developed a platform that will enable customers to quickly embrace this new frontier with confidence. I am delighted to be part of the team”.
Niranjan Maka, CEO & co-founder, comments “We are very happy & privileged to have Prof. Stuart Evans join our advisory council. He brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial thought leadership, academic & research inputs, to create unique customer value. He will form a great part of the existing advisory team that is drawn from industry veterans with depth in creating robust, reliable products for enterprises….”
About SmartHub.ai:
SmartHub.ai (www.smarthub.ai) is a fast-growing company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore. SmartHub.ai’s SD-Edge solutions help companies achieve rapid time-to-value, simplify the complexity of vertical-specific lifecycle management for edge environments (IoT devices, sensors & edge applications), secure and leverage valuable data from the edge to achieve meaningful capabilities such as predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management.
