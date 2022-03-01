SmartHub.ai and XYMA Partnership Announcement
SmartHub.ai a pioneer in AI based Enterprise IoT Endpoint Management and XYMA a leader in Innovative waveguide ultrasonic sensors announce strategic partnershipPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartHub.ai a pioneer in AI based Enterprise IoT Endpoint Management and XYMA a leader in Innovative waveguide/ultrasonic sensors announce a strategic partnership to bring visibility, monitoring and manageability to their customers edge environments. Especially in industries where high-temperature, harsh conditions exist (hazardous corrosive environments) and which are in remote locations.
XYMA range of waveguide/ultrasonic sensors along with SmartHub.ai’s INFER Platform, arms industries with rich data for remote continuous monitoring in high temperature hazardous industrial conditions. XYMA’s patented sensors use ultrasonic waveguide technology to build its MUlti-point Temperature Mapping Sensor (µTMapS), Portable Rheology & Temperature Sensor (PoRTS), Ultrasonic Level Sensor (Ztar). For remote, real-time, continuous monitoring & management, these sensors are connected to an integrated Industrial IoT Platform. These sensors have found extreme scalability in O&G Space, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal Industries, Aviation, Defence, Automotive and many other manufacturing industries.
Customers (and service providers) working in high-temperature, energy intensive sectors (like Oil refineries, steel mills, chemicals, non-ferrous metals, non-metallic minerals, mining & construction) will now have visibility & capability to respond to business critical events happening at their edge environments. Using AI/ML, they can monitor millions of data points from their edge for immediate understanding (events, patterns, anomalies, diagnosis), responding (real-time alerts, notifications, actions & workflows) and making preventive decisions (through predictive analytics and preventative maintenance).
“This partnership offers customers in high temperature industries a trusted platform and a converged IIoT ecosystem. It will offer customers and partners access to innovative high temperature sensors such as multi-point high temperature sensors, multi-parameter rheology sensor and protection for high assurance operational integrity provided by SmartHub.ai software”, said Dr. Nishanth Raja CEO of XYMA.
“As manufacturing goes through rapid digital transformation (especially in energy intensive sectors), tapping into edge IOT infrastructure & AI technologies is becoming more and more critical to this transformation. With our partnership with XYMA, we will be able to offer vertically integrated solutions to monitor and manage your high-temperature, high-corrosive environments ”, said Sanjay Rajashekar, Co-Founder & CRO of SMartHub.ai
To learn more about XYMA Sensor solutions on SmartHub.ai’s INFER™ software, please contact your SmartHub.ai sales representative or email at contactus@smarthub.ai
About SmartHub.ai:
SmartHub.ai is a fast-growing company headquartered in Bay Area, CA and offices in Seattle and Bangalore. With strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management & edge computing, SmartHub.ai is redefining the Edge IoT space. Our SmartHub INFER™ product suite is a set of AI-enabled S/W products that accelerate your edge intelligence & management. We help companies simplify the complexity of Enterprise IoT Edge lifecycle management, break data silos and leverage your edge investments to achieve meaningful outcomes like Zero downtime, real-time health monitoring of your edge infrastructure, higher productivity, better operational efficiencies, continuous compliance, and risk management.
About XYMA:
Emerging from cutting edge research on waveguide ultrasonics in the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation (CNDE), IIT Madras, XYMA develops novel Industrial IoT-enabled ultrasonic waveguide sensors for industries employing high temperature processes. These patented sensors help extract dense measurements from a process unit using advanced signal processing and data analytics. They help provide helpful insights to the user ranging from process efficiency management, anomaly detection, heat maps and intelligent corrective actions.
Sanjay Rajashekar
SmartHub.ai
+1 425-283-3673
Sanjay.Rajashekar@smarthub.ai