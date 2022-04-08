MACAU, April 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for December 2021 - February 2022 decreased by 0.5% over the previous period (November 2021 - January 2022) to 263.4. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (263.3) and Taipa & Coloane (263.6) dropped by 0.3% and 1.4% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (280.8) decreased by 0.8% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (272.8) and Taipa & Coloane (312.1) dropping by 0.5% and 1.6% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those between 6 and 10 years old dipped by 4.7% and 3.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (316.6) increased by 0.8%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of 100 square metres or more fell by 3.3% and 2.4% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.3%.