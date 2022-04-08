IAM finds no abnormalities in re-tests on cold-chain meat products imported from Brazil

MACAU, April 8 - The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China announced on 8 April that samples of the outer packaging of frozen meat products imported from Brazilian enterprises with registration numbers 4507 and 1751 tested positive in novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests. In view of this, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately launched the contingency plan. Measures such as source tracing, investigation, re-tests, etc. of the products of the involved enterprises have been adopted. Local businesses have been requested to immediately seal the products sourced from the involved enterprises, and samples have been collected for re-tests. No abnormalities have been found. Meanwhile, IAM has immediately suspended the import applications of the products of the involved enterprises.

Since July 2020, IAM has collected samples for nucleic acid tests on frozen meat products imported from Brazil and their outer and inner packaging for multiple times, and so far, coronavirus has not been found. In the past three months, IAM has also carried out disinfection and sample testing of the products imported from the mentioned country in compliance with pandemic prevention measures, and only products which have passed the inspections can enter Macao.

IAM has continuously adopted prevention and regulation measures on imported cold-chain food products, and has formulated contingency plans corresponding to the risks. When IAM is notified that a product from a registered venue in a certain country or region has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a series of arrangements will be made to suspend the application for import and inspection on the level of import into Macao. When the suspension period expires, IAM will also carry out nucleic acid tests on the outer packaging, inner packaging and food products of the registered venue, so as to strictly prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus through cold-chain food products and their outer packaging. On the level of market sales and circulation, IAM will evaluate the stock of the products imported from the registered venue into Macao in the past through the “cold-chain food products tracing system”, notify businesses to immediately seal the products and send staff to collect random samples for nucleic acid tests again to further eliminate the risk.

According to the information of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the research of international food safety risk assessment organisations, there is currently no evidence that shows the novel coronavirus pneumonia can be directly transmitted through food. Therefore, the public should always pay attention to their personal, food and environmental hygiene and remember the following: