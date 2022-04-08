Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,923 in the last 365 days.

Pavement improvement project begins north of Shoshoni

A $4.74 million pavement improvement project has started north of Shoshoni.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, fencing, asphalt pavement milling, chip sealing, and other work on 8.36 miles of US20/WY789 beginning between the town limits of Shoshoni and Birdseye Road.

The project's prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt milling beginning this month, with paving beginning as early as the end of April. Chip sealing will be done after June 1.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 15 minutes during milling, paving and chip sealing operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Mountain Construction in February. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-6114.  

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Pavement improvement project begins north of Shoshoni

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.