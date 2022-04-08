Pavement improvement project begins north of Shoshoni

A $4.74 million pavement improvement project has started north of Shoshoni.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, fencing, asphalt pavement milling, chip sealing, and other work on 8.36 miles of US20/WY789 beginning between the town limits of Shoshoni and Birdseye Road.

The project's prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt milling beginning this month, with paving beginning as early as the end of April. Chip sealing will be done after June 1.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 15 minutes during milling, paving and chip sealing operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Mountain Construction in February. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-6114.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.