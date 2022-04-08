NDOT to Begin Installation of Pedestrian Safety Improvements in Battle Mountain

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On April 11, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch construction of pedestrian safety improvements on South Broad Street in Battle Mountain.

Intermittent lane shifts and shoulder closures will take place on South Broad Street at Broyles Ranch Road 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays April 11 through May 27 as crews install a pedestrian flashing crossing beacon and other pedestrian safety improvements.

The following pedestrian safety enhancements will be installed:

Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, known as a rapid rectangular flashing beacons, will be installed on South Broad Street at Broyles Ranch Road, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Sidewalk ramps will be improved for safer and easier pedestrian travel. Overhead street lighting will be installed in pedestrian crossing areas for enhanced visibility.

The improvements will help enhance safety for pedestrians traveling across the road between residences and businesses and restaurants.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.