April 8, 2022 – Texas Workforce Commission Seeks Applications for Advisory Committee for Purchasing from People with Disabilities

Date: April 8, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is currently accepting applications to serve on the Advisory Committee of the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program, also known as the Works Wonders Program. The committee is comprised of 13 members who advise TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program, which assists individuals with disabilities in achieving independence through productive employment.

The committee meets at least twice a year. At least once each fiscal year, the advisory committee will review and, if necessary, recommend changes to program objectives, performance goals and measures and criteria for participation.

The committee members serve staggered four-year terms and may not serve more than two terms. Committee members include representatives from CRPs , advocates, individuals with disabilities and a representative from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The current advisory committee vacancies represent the following category:

Two individuals representing an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities

TWC is accepting applications through May 4, 2022, for the current committee vacancies. Selected member will serve a term through February 1, 2025. Applications should be sent to PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov for consideration.

For further information or for an application to serve on the advisory committee, visit the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee web page on the TWC website. You also may send an email to PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov to request an application.

