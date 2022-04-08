Adventure Begins on Monday – The Anza GP Café Racer: Monday Motorbikes
Adventure Begins on Monday – The Anza GP Café Racer: Monday Motorbikes. The start of MotoGP brings with it ebike variants to complement the racing series.
The Anza GP delivers classic Café Racer performance and styling in an environmentally efficient package”SIGNAL HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday Motorbikes, a leader in the eBike industry, is unveiling its latest program with the MotoGP inspired “Anza GP”. The new Anza GP includes a 750W motor, an aerodynamic fairing with a 7” headlight, drop handlebars, bar end mirrors, motorcycle tires and tuned software to deliver the modern eBike Café Racer.
— Monday Motorbikes CEO, Bruce Riggs.
“The Anza GP delivers classic Café Racer performance and styling in an environmentally efficient package. The new Anza GP is a fully modern Class 3 eBike with abundant torque and speed for cross-campus riders and cross-town commuters”, states Monday Motorbikes CEO, Bruce Riggs.
Founded in 1949, MotoGP created the first championship circuit in Europe for light-weight motorcycles. Now expanded globally, Monday Motorbikes honors our Moto GP and Café Racer heritage with an eBike technology expansion of the category. Announced concurrently with the MotoGP event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the Anza GP is available first through our dealership partnership with Urban Moto in Austin, TX.
Many Monday Motorbikes dealers agree that motorbike styling turns heads and create new opportunities to bring the joy of two wheels to the masses outside the standard bicycle audience. “As owners of Urban Moto, we have embraced the Anza GP’s Café Racer performance and reduced carbon footprint. Urban Moto has been a leader in bringing environmentally efficient transportation to Austin’s trails, bike lanes and urban commuters. We welcome Monday Motorbikes to Austin with an electro-mobility refresh on a classic design”, states Urban Moto’s Principal, Greg Kunschik.
The Anza GP will debut on April 10, 2022 during the MotoGP event in Austin, TX. To learn more about Anza GP, Urban Moto, and electric mobility visit the Custom Mods store at Monday Motorbikes at www.mondaymotorbikes.com.
ABOUT MONDAY MOTORBIKES
Monday Motorbikes develops and manufactures electric mobility solutions to be fast, fun, simple and connected for everyone. Founded by environmentally focused entrepreneurs, Monday Motorbikes is a technology forward, American lifestyle brand based in Long Beach, CA. The company has earned design patents, product awards, and users' choice endorsements for electric mobility solutions in consumer and commercial applications across the US, Canada, and Latin America. Learn more at www.mondaymotorbikes.com.
ABOUT URBAN MOTORSPORTS
Also known as “Urban Moto”, the company is the leading full-service scooter shop located in the heart of South Austin. Established in 2006, Urban Moto has become a staple of the two-wheel revolution as a primary dealer of Monday Motorbikes and Genuine Scooters with full sales and service support. Learn more about Urban Motorsports at www.urbanmotorsports.com.
Josh Rasmussen
Monday Motorbikes, Inc.
+1 415-828-1042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other