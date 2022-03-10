Speedy Security: Creating a more effective security force at SXSW
Monday Motorbikes Partners with Cerberus Security to provide enhanced security services during South by Southwest in Austin, TX.
Monday Motorbikes' Event Patrol tools are part of an event management solution to optimize security access and minimize disruption in outdoor events”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday Motorbikes, a leader in the electric mobility industry, has announced that it has been selected by Austin-based security company, Cerberus Security, as a strategic partner in the deployment of a connected mobile security and event management platform for public events. This new partnership will combine the latest Monday Motorbikes electric bike, battery and application technology, including Monday’s routing and distributed communications app, with the professional Cerberus Security management force through Austin’s South by Southwest festival from March 11th to March 20th.
“Monday is proud to team with Cerberus Security as we deploy Monday’s latest e-bike, smart app, RF communication and security lighting tools. Monday’s Event Patrol tools are part of an event management solution to optimize security access and minimize disruption in outdoor events” states Monday Motorbikes CEO, Bruce Riggs.
Cerberus will be supplying a portion of their security teams with Monday Motorbikes’ award-winning electric bikes to provide:
• Efficient transport for key security personnel across Austin
• Quicker incident response times for their clients
• Better patrol capabilities during SXSW events
Together with Cerberus Security, Monday Motorbikes will be able to increase the usable applications of their electric bikes to include security teams across the country.
“The partnership with Monday Motorbikes will give Cerberus staff the ability to respond and react to our customers needs in a safer and more timely manner”, said Kevin Cotton, CEO of Cerberus Security, “This new application will benefit our teams and, more importantly, the people at the events we serve.”
With the global micromobilty market poised to surpass $31B by 2025*, innovative applications for e-mobility devices are continuously increasing. Compared to automobiles, e-bikes provide improved transport speeds in dense urban areas as well as access to a variety of terrains where automobiles cannot go.
ABOUT MONDAY MOTORBIKES
Monday Motorbikes develops and manufactures electric mobility solutions to be fast, fun, simple and connected for everyone. Founded by environmentally focused entrepreneurs, Monday Motorbikes is a technology forward, American lifestyle brand based in Long Beach, CA. The company has earned design patents, product awards, and users' choice endorsement for electric mobility solutions in consumers and commercial applications across the US, Canada, and Latin America. Learn more at www.mondaymotorbikes.com
ABOUT Cerberus
Founded in 2014, Cerberus delivers full-service security and staffing support for clients in Texas. Their licensed professionals are trained to work with their clients and attendees across a broad range of events including concerts, tradeshows, and conferences. Learn more at www.cerberus-security.com.
