Advancing Intelligent eBike Mobility: Monday Motorbikes Announces Strategic Partnership with IoT Leader, Tuya Smart
EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancing Intelligent eBike Mobility: Monday Motorbikes Announces Partnership with IoT Leader, Tuya Smart
Monday Motorbikes, Inc., a leader in the electric bicycle industry, has announced that it has selected IoT leader, Tuya Smart, as a partner in the development of Monday’s intelligent mobility solutions. This new partnership will combine the latest in electric bike technology, advanced connectivity, and intelligent management of access, state of charge and performance configuration across the Monday Motorbikes product line.
Monday Motorbikes is connecting their award winning electric bikes with the newest IoT technology providing users with:
• Smart device lock and unlock access
• Restricted access alerts for highways and commercial centers
• Customize the performance of the bike
• Manage power consumption, range and state of charge
• Share locations and routes within the Monday Motorbikes community of users
Together with Tuya, these features are available through convenience of the user’s mobile phone.
“The partnership with Monday Motorbikes will combine unique consumer and commercial electric bikes with some of the most intelligent connectivity systems in the industry”, said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya North America. “This will benefit all users with new and innovative ways to utilize their electric bikes”
With the global micromobilty market poised to surpass $31B by 2025*, technology and connectivity enhancement are an integral way to continue growth in the industry. Cell phone connectivity with EVs provide improved security, convenience, and confidence in micromobility products.
“Monday is advancing electric mobility to fun, fast, connected and simple for everyone. Our partnership with Tuya provides advanced IoT functionality across the range of Monday Motorbikes from the entry Anza through the performance Piezo,” states Monday Motorbikes CEO, Bruce Riggs.
Showcased at CES, the launch of Monday’s new mobile device integration is slated for the Spring, 2022 product cycle.
ABOUT MONDAY MOTORBIKES
Founded and launched out of a garage in San Francisco on a Monday, Monday Motorbikes designs and creates electric bikes. With over six years in the market developing innovative electric motorbikes, Monday Motorbikes has been advancing the electric mobility space to be fast, fun, simple to ride and connected. Learn more at www.mondaymotorbikes.com.
ABOUT TUYA SMART
Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers’ lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company’s platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.
Source:
*Global Micro-mobility Market to Thrive with Bike-sharing Set to Dominate by 2025 - PR Newswire APAC (prnasia.com)
Josh Rasmussen
Monday Motorbikes, Inc., a leader in the electric bicycle industry, has announced that it has selected IoT leader, Tuya Smart, as a partner in the development of Monday’s intelligent mobility solutions. This new partnership will combine the latest in electric bike technology, advanced connectivity, and intelligent management of access, state of charge and performance configuration across the Monday Motorbikes product line.
Monday Motorbikes is connecting their award winning electric bikes with the newest IoT technology providing users with:
• Smart device lock and unlock access
• Restricted access alerts for highways and commercial centers
• Customize the performance of the bike
• Manage power consumption, range and state of charge
• Share locations and routes within the Monday Motorbikes community of users
Together with Tuya, these features are available through convenience of the user’s mobile phone.
“The partnership with Monday Motorbikes will combine unique consumer and commercial electric bikes with some of the most intelligent connectivity systems in the industry”, said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya North America. “This will benefit all users with new and innovative ways to utilize their electric bikes”
With the global micromobilty market poised to surpass $31B by 2025*, technology and connectivity enhancement are an integral way to continue growth in the industry. Cell phone connectivity with EVs provide improved security, convenience, and confidence in micromobility products.
“Monday is advancing electric mobility to fun, fast, connected and simple for everyone. Our partnership with Tuya provides advanced IoT functionality across the range of Monday Motorbikes from the entry Anza through the performance Piezo,” states Monday Motorbikes CEO, Bruce Riggs.
Showcased at CES, the launch of Monday’s new mobile device integration is slated for the Spring, 2022 product cycle.
ABOUT MONDAY MOTORBIKES
Founded and launched out of a garage in San Francisco on a Monday, Monday Motorbikes designs and creates electric bikes. With over six years in the market developing innovative electric motorbikes, Monday Motorbikes has been advancing the electric mobility space to be fast, fun, simple to ride and connected. Learn more at www.mondaymotorbikes.com.
ABOUT TUYA SMART
Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers’ lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company’s platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.
Source:
*Global Micro-mobility Market to Thrive with Bike-sharing Set to Dominate by 2025 - PR Newswire APAC (prnasia.com)
Josh Rasmussen
Monday Motorbikes, Inc.
+1 415-828-1042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other