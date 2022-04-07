Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:14 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects demanded money from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining property.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.