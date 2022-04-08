Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 7800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect snatched money from an employee then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.