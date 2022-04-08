Registration is closing on April 8th for 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference, which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8:30am-2:00pm, and will be open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students. If you are an MLTI school, you don’t want to miss out on this exciting and innovative day that is planned for MLTI 7&8th grade students!

Conference Sessions

The MLTI student conference will offer a variety of creative and interactive sessions for students. View short trailers of some of the conference sessions below, then head to our student conference website for the full list of sessions and conference details.

Session Style

We have redesigned the conference to be classroom-based. Workshop leaders will teach your class new skills, provide time for students to practice these new skills, and then support them as they create something new with what they have learned. This new design will allow students to work together as they explore new resources and applications, create with new digital mediums, and collaborate to complete tasks. For more information on our new conference model please watch our video!

This virtual conference will be hosted on Zoom. The sessions will be 90 minutes, with the morning session running from 9:30am-11:00am, and the afternoon session running from 12:00pm-1:30pm. All necessary materials will be provided to schools before the conference so students will have them to create with during the conference.

Registration Information

Registration for the 2022 MLTI virtual student conference will close on April 8, 2022. Please select a lead teacher from your MLTI school to fill out the online registration form. We will be asking for lead teacher contact information, the school information as well as a physical shipping address so we can deliver or ship conference materials directly to the attending school. We will also need the total number of students attending in each grade, and the totals for shirt sizes. We ask that schools complete the registration form by April 8, 2022. For questions regarding registration please reach out to Brandi Cota at Brandi.M.Cota@Maine.Gov.

Important Dates

March 10th registration opens

April 1st sessions announced

April 6th session Q&A with MLTI

April 8th Registration Closes

April 11th session sign up opens- Form we be sent to registered schools

Form we be sent to registered schools April 28th session sign up closes

May 12th session assignments finalized

Further Information

For more information, please visit the MLTI Student Conference page or contact Brandi Cota at Brandi.M.Cota@Maine.Gov.