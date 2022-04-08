Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) K-12

Don’t miss your chance to register for next week’s emergency operations plan (EOP) development training brought to you by the Maine School Safety Center and the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center.

Download the detailed flyer here (PDF)

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here (Registration for this event closes on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.)

With this training, an expert team will provide an overview of the recommended six-step planning process to create a high-quality school EOP, which includes the following: Step 1: Forming a Collaborative Planning Team Step 2: Understanding the Situation Step 3: Determining Goals and Objectives Step 4: Plan Development Step 5: Plan Preparation, Review, and Approval Step 6: Plan Implementation and Maintenance