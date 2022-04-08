Nexstar Hiring Manager finds Colorado Media School Graduates to be the Perfect Fit
Charles Longfellow Excited to Hire 18 CMS GRADS
Learn from A Pro To Be A Pro”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools and their sister campus, Colorado Media School are very excited to announce that 18 graduates have been extended full-time offers and have started to work as Master Controller Operators for industry leader Nexstar Media Group.
— Beonair Network of Media Schools
When Master Control Hub Manager Charles Longfellow reached out to Local Career Services Director Deborah Byrd for assistance in filling these positions, he had no idea that this relationship forged would not only garner the support of this local campus but also build collaboration across our seven Beonair Network of Media Schools, resulting in 2 additional hires in Cleveland and Columbus.
Attending the ribbon cutting for our new Colorado Media School Campus located in Denver, Mr. Longfellow had this to say, “It was an honor to be invited to the ribbon cutting of the Colorado Media School. Getting a tour and interacting with all the students was a delight. Great staff, they all had a very positive attitude. I'm so looking forward to a long relationship with the school.”
It is the strong relationships established with leaders in the industry, that continues to pave the way for our graduate success. Please join us in congratulating this group of new hires: Alijah Quintana, Amber Santistevan, Andrew Nichols, Anthony Romano, Brandon Barbosa, Brian Wise, Demetrius Woofard, Eric Sigala, Isaiah Fuller, Jeremy Hernandez-Valenzuela, John Yohannes, Kenny DuPre Jr., Leah Esparza, Leroy Daughenbaugh, Monica Vasquez, Quientin McCarty, Rebekah Graham and Caryle Donis of Denver and Tommy Stevens and William Simpson of Ohio Media School.
Are you looking to fill media positions? Please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski for assistance. Our students learn hands-on from instructors who are themselves professionals in the industry. At no cost to you, let us assist you in filling your hiring needs.
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+ +1 216-503-5900
email us here
