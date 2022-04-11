DISPARTI LAW GROUP IS PROUDLY REPRESENTING A TRANSGENDER POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS DISCRIMINATED AGAINST AT WORK

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group is representing a transgender police officer who was outed and discriminated against by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. (Case Number: 20-cv-4498) During her training in the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Academy, she was subjected to brutal teasing, shaming, and bullying about her gender identity, including being called gender-based epithets, interrogated about her body and physical anatomy, and subjected to cruel cyberbullying by fellow recruits.

With the assistance of the Disparti Law Group, she has filed a suit against the defendants, Cook County, Illinois, Northeast Regional Commuter Railroad Corporation (“Metra”), and 7 other named defendants for disclosing her transgender information and failing to put an end to the discrimination and harassment that resulted from this disclosure. She is seeking no less than $2.5 million in damages. Besides mockery and snide comments, the suit includes charges that her colleagues threatened to refuse to provide backup for her in an emergency and refused to work with her.

The Disparti Law Group is proud and honored to represent her and is dedicated to fighting discrimination against anyone and anywhere. The law firm recognizes that employment discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity is a pervasive and ongoing problem in law enforcement agencies. No industry is safe from sexual discrimination and harassment. Many types of inappropriate sexual behaviors exist in workplaces throughout Chicago – including police departments.

“Disparti Law Group has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Metra based on leaking information about a police recruit’s transgender status to the public. The Sheriff’s and Metra’s actions caused an egregious hostile work environment for our client, and Disparti intends to seek major compensation for her distress and suffering,” said Larry Disparti.

She is alleging violations of her 14th Amendment substantive due process and equal protection rights under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 for disclosure of confidential medical information and failure to supervise and protect.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Metra must take responsibility for the culture of sexual discrimination that pervades these departments. Disparti Law Group believes that being transgender is not a crime.

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in Injury and Employment Law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, The Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.