Ohio Media School Graduates Continue to Land Great Jobs with Industry Leader ESPN Cleveland

Ohio Media School Graduates Making Their Mark In Their Media Careers

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Media School Cleveland Campus is proud to share that graduates Sean Sarah and Nicholas Paulus are both moving up with ESPN | Good Karma Brands Cleveland. Sean, who was first hired at ESPN Cleveland as a part-time Producer/Content Creator has been promoted to a full-time Traffic Coordinator. Nick, who first joined ESPN as an Intern and was then hired as a part-time Board Operator, moved into the role of a Producer and Show Host and will now be in a full-time Content and Production role.

We take great pride in the success they have accomplished and appreciate ESPN’s commitment to offering support to our students and graduates as we work to prepare the next generation of sports broadcasters, content creators, and marketing professionals.

Please join us in congratulating Sean and Nicholas! While we do not doubt that each will continue to build amazing legacies, we are extremely happy that industry leader ESPN is their home for growth and development. With so many fellow alumni working at ESPN both locally and nationally, we couldn’t be more excited for Sean and Nick!

The BeOnAir Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, is very proud of our rich legacy of graduates who have gone to work for industry leader ESPN. With hands-on training by instructors who are themselves professionals in the industry, our students graduate career-ready. These new hires quickly advance as they bring a wide range of skills that are in demand in this fast-paced industry.

We invite you to get to know us. We offer hands-on training in media production, and graduating media professionals who are the preferred choice of hiring managers in the industry. Please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski for more information.

