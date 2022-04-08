New Study on Groundbreaking Therapeutic Approach to Treating CKD in Cats
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April of 2021, Piedmont Animal Health announced the development of a novel therapeutic agent for treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats, a progressive and debilitating condition. Today we are pleased to announce that NC State College of Veterinary Medicine has initiated recruitment for a study in cats with Stage 2 or early Stage 3 chronic kidney disease.
Shelly Vaden, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, Professor, Internal Medicine, and Allison Kendall, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Assistant Clinical Professor, Internal Medicine at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine are involved with this study. “Affecting up to 50% of all cats by age 15, CKD occurs where there is long-standing, irreversible damage to the kidneys that impairs their ability to function and remove waste products from the blood. While it is a progressive disease, our study will be assessing a treatment designed to manage the progression, which could potentially help extend and improve the quality of life of affected cats. We are very excited to be working with Piedmont and embark on this groundbreaking study,” Professor Vaden stated.
About the Study
This study will evaluate the field safety and effectiveness of a one-time intrarenal injection for the management of chronic kidney disease in felines. Cats enrolled in the study are aged 7 years or older who live indoors and are diagnosed with Stage 2 or early Stage 3 chronic kidney disease. These cats are otherwise in good general health. The study treatment and all related procedures and diagnostics will be provided to the owner at no cost.
“As many cat owners are aware, CKD is a progressive and debilitating condition for which there is no cure. In most cases treatment is aimed at management of the disease and complications that arise from it. We are delighted to be working with Drs. Vaden and Kendall and the team at NC State to begin this next critical step in the development process” remarked Douglas Hepler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Piedmont Animal Health.
“As a pet owner who grew up with a cat suffering from CKD, I truly understand how devasting this disease can be on a family. It was so hard to watch our CeCe go through such a debilitating experience. This new therapeutic approach gives me comfort in knowing that a better quality of life is a possibility.” - Kaitlin H., Pet Owner
Participating in This and Future Clinical Studies
For more information and eligibility to participate in the study contact Katelyn Bennett: 919-515-8380 OR click on cvmclinicalstudies@ncsu.edu
Piedmont Animal Health is also currently identifying other sites within the United States that have an interest in conducting clinical studies in this therapeutic area. If you would like to become involved in the development of this novel technology, please contact Kathleen G. Palma, PhD: 336-708-2842 or kpalma@piedmontpharma.com
About Piedmont Animal Health
Piedmont Animal Health, Inc., a North Carolina, US-based company, is led by a team of experienced and proven veterinary pharmaceutical innovators. A leader in innovation, Piedmont is dedicated to developing novel medications that improve compliance and ease of use. Piedmont specializes in inventing, developing, and gaining FDA approval for medications that address unmet needs in animal health. For more information, visit www.piedmontanimalhealth.com
Ariel Kramer
Shelly Vaden, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, Professor, Internal Medicine, and Allison Kendall, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Assistant Clinical Professor, Internal Medicine at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine are involved with this study. “Affecting up to 50% of all cats by age 15, CKD occurs where there is long-standing, irreversible damage to the kidneys that impairs their ability to function and remove waste products from the blood. While it is a progressive disease, our study will be assessing a treatment designed to manage the progression, which could potentially help extend and improve the quality of life of affected cats. We are very excited to be working with Piedmont and embark on this groundbreaking study,” Professor Vaden stated.
About the Study
This study will evaluate the field safety and effectiveness of a one-time intrarenal injection for the management of chronic kidney disease in felines. Cats enrolled in the study are aged 7 years or older who live indoors and are diagnosed with Stage 2 or early Stage 3 chronic kidney disease. These cats are otherwise in good general health. The study treatment and all related procedures and diagnostics will be provided to the owner at no cost.
“As many cat owners are aware, CKD is a progressive and debilitating condition for which there is no cure. In most cases treatment is aimed at management of the disease and complications that arise from it. We are delighted to be working with Drs. Vaden and Kendall and the team at NC State to begin this next critical step in the development process” remarked Douglas Hepler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Piedmont Animal Health.
“As a pet owner who grew up with a cat suffering from CKD, I truly understand how devasting this disease can be on a family. It was so hard to watch our CeCe go through such a debilitating experience. This new therapeutic approach gives me comfort in knowing that a better quality of life is a possibility.” - Kaitlin H., Pet Owner
Participating in This and Future Clinical Studies
For more information and eligibility to participate in the study contact Katelyn Bennett: 919-515-8380 OR click on cvmclinicalstudies@ncsu.edu
Piedmont Animal Health is also currently identifying other sites within the United States that have an interest in conducting clinical studies in this therapeutic area. If you would like to become involved in the development of this novel technology, please contact Kathleen G. Palma, PhD: 336-708-2842 or kpalma@piedmontpharma.com
About Piedmont Animal Health
Piedmont Animal Health, Inc., a North Carolina, US-based company, is led by a team of experienced and proven veterinary pharmaceutical innovators. A leader in innovation, Piedmont is dedicated to developing novel medications that improve compliance and ease of use. Piedmont specializes in inventing, developing, and gaining FDA approval for medications that address unmet needs in animal health. For more information, visit www.piedmontanimalhealth.com
Ariel Kramer
Piedmont Animal Health
+1 484-550-5992
ariel.kramer@circahealthcare.com