Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,922 in the last 365 days.

New Study on Groundbreaking Therapeutic Approach to Treating CKD in Cats

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April of 2021, Piedmont Animal Health announced the development of a novel therapeutic agent for treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats, a progressive and debilitating condition. Today we are pleased to announce that NC State College of Veterinary Medicine has initiated recruitment for a study in cats with Stage 2 or early Stage 3 chronic kidney disease.

Shelly Vaden, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, Professor, Internal Medicine, and Allison Kendall, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Assistant Clinical Professor, Internal Medicine at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine are involved with this study. “Affecting up to 50% of all cats by age 15, CKD occurs where there is long-standing, irreversible damage to the kidneys that impairs their ability to function and remove waste products from the blood. While it is a progressive disease, our study will be assessing a treatment designed to manage the progression, which could potentially help extend and improve the quality of life of affected cats. We are very excited to be working with Piedmont and embark on this groundbreaking study,” Professor Vaden stated.

About the Study
This study will evaluate the field safety and effectiveness of a one-time intrarenal injection for the management of chronic kidney disease in felines. Cats enrolled in the study are aged 7 years or older who live indoors and are diagnosed with Stage 2 or early Stage 3 chronic kidney disease. These cats are otherwise in good general health. The study treatment and all related procedures and diagnostics will be provided to the owner at no cost.

“As many cat owners are aware, CKD is a progressive and debilitating condition for which there is no cure. In most cases treatment is aimed at management of the disease and complications that arise from it. We are delighted to be working with Drs. Vaden and Kendall and the team at NC State to begin this next critical step in the development process” remarked Douglas Hepler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Piedmont Animal Health.

“As a pet owner who grew up with a cat suffering from CKD, I truly understand how devasting this disease can be on a family. It was so hard to watch our CeCe go through such a debilitating experience. This new therapeutic approach gives me comfort in knowing that a better quality of life is a possibility.” - Kaitlin H., Pet Owner

Participating in This and Future Clinical Studies

For more information and eligibility to participate in the study contact Katelyn Bennett: 919-515-8380 OR click on cvmclinicalstudies@ncsu.edu

Piedmont Animal Health is also currently identifying other sites within the United States that have an interest in conducting clinical studies in this therapeutic area. If you would like to become involved in the development of this novel technology, please contact Kathleen G. Palma, PhD: 336-708-2842 or kpalma@piedmontpharma.com


About Piedmont Animal Health
Piedmont Animal Health, Inc., a North Carolina, US-based company, is led by a team of experienced and proven veterinary pharmaceutical innovators. A leader in innovation, Piedmont is dedicated to developing novel medications that improve compliance and ease of use. Piedmont specializes in inventing, developing, and gaining FDA approval for medications that address unmet needs in animal health. For more information, visit www.piedmontanimalhealth.com

Ariel Kramer
Piedmont Animal Health
+1 484-550-5992
ariel.kramer@circahealthcare.com

You just read:

New Study on Groundbreaking Therapeutic Approach to Treating CKD in Cats

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.