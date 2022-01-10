Piedmont Animal Health Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dr. Eric Barnett as New Chief Executive Officer
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piedmont Animal Health, the veterinary pharmaceutical innovation leader, whose scientific team has been involved in the development and launch of over 30 companion animal products globally, has announced the appointment of Dr. Eric Barnett as the new Chief Executive Officer. Roland Johnson, Piedmont's former CEO will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Eric Barnett is an experienced life-science business executive and Doctor of Medicine. Barnett spent his early career as a practicing physician before training as a finance professional and transitioning to healthcare finance. He was previously part of the clinical executive committee at GlaxoSmithKline, leading the capital management of the global R&D portfolio. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of a London Hospital Group.
Barnett’s unique expertise, developed over more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, has been an essential contributor to the success of Piedmont during the past 13 years, having served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Financial Officer before assuming his new role.
At Piedmont, the majority of Barnett’s focus involved creating and maintaining partnerships across the animal health industry. “The business side of Piedmont is driven by successful partnering. The world of companion animal health business is small and attaining win-win collaborations is paramount. My commitment will be to lead our company through ongoing and new partnerships, which will continue to be an important driver of our success,” stated Barnett.
“Having been involved at multiple levels in healthcare, both human and companion animal health, we look forward to Eric’s leadership as he steps into his new role in 2022 with numerous exciting opportunities in the pipeline. We greatly value his extensive experience and expertise within pharma, drug development, and drug discovery,” said Roland Johnson, former CEO and Chairman of Piedmont. “I think people will agree we have brought medicines to market that have made a real difference. I have strong faith in Eric’s abilities to continue to strengthen Piedmont’s offerings and maximize our potential.”
2022 will be a significant year for the company with several major product advancements in it’s development portfolio. To learn more about the company’s therapeutic categories of focus and history of innovation, please visit PiedmontAnimalHealth.com
About Piedmont Animal Health
Piedmont Animal Health, Inc., a North Carolina, US-based company, is led by a team of experienced and proven veterinary pharmaceutical innovators. A leader in innovation, Piedmont is dedicated to developing novel medications that improve compliance and ease of use. Piedmont specializes in inventing, developing, and gaining FDA approval for medications that address unmet needs in animal health. For more information, visit PiedmontAnimalHealth.com
Ariel Kramer
