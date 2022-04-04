Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,001 in the last 365 days.

BARB POWERS AND JEFFREY EDWARDS JOIN DERICK WHITLEY TO LAUNCH AND LEAD VIDIUM’S PATHOLOGY SERVICES

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidium Animal Health® announced that it has added specialty pathology services to its in-house genomic and molecular diagnostic testing capabilities and has positioned 3 key opinion leaders at the helm of its specialty pathology team.

“We are very excited by these expanded capabilities and by the unparalleled talent we’ve recruited to lead our efforts,” notes David Haworth, DVM, PhD, President and Co-founder at Vidium. “By providing a suite of advanced precision cancer diagnostic tools, we can offer veterinary teams a unique combination of genomic, pathology, and oncology expertise to help improve outcomes for their patients.”

Vidium’s pathology services, which include histopathology and cytology, are designed to guide the diagnosis and treatment of both small and large animals. With expertise in oncopathology, the pathology services team is led by 3 thought leaders in veterinary pathology:

Barb Powers, DVM, PhD, DACVP, is a key opinion leader in the field of veterinary oncopathology. Her legacy includes 4 decades as a pathologist and researcher in academia, veterinary associations, and industry. Dr. Powers has authored more than 200 articles pertaining to small animal oncology, radiation pathology, and orthopedic pathology.

Joining Dr. Powers is Jeffrey Edwards, DVM, MPH, DACVP. Dr. Edwards has demonstrated expertise in oncopathology and osteopathology with 30 years of experience in providing exceptional pathology consultation. His professional background includes working for a leading diagnostic provider for over 25 years, most recently as Chief of Anatomic Pathology.

A key member of the pathology leadership team is Vidium Vice President of Strategy, Innovation and Diagnostics, Derick Whitley, DVM, DACVP. A recognized expert in veterinary oncopathology and dermatopathology, Dr. Whitley has a wealth of experience that includes working as a diagnostic pathologist and Assistant Chief of Anatomic Pathology at a leading diagnostic company.

“It’s wonderful to be working alongside Dr. Powers and Dr. Edwards and to offer veterinary teams the benefit of their extensive expertise,” Dr. Whitley said. “By encouraging veterinarians to collaborate with the pathologist of their choice, we’re building close partnerships aimed at enhancing the diagnostic evaluation—and ultimate care—of patients.”


ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH

Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to advancing the understanding of disease to give pets the fullest lives possible. The company provides diagnostic tests to veterinary oncologists, general practitioners, and pet parents, and is passionate about identifying the genetic components of common and complex diseases, including cancer. Vidium was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and is led by a knowledgeable and experienced team with extensive veterinary and clinical genomic roots. For more information, visit: vidiumah.com. Follow Vidium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @vidiumah.


ABOUT TGEN, AN AFFILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is an affiliate of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through the efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.

Beth Davis
Circa Healthcare
+1 919-624-5424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

BARB POWERS AND JEFFREY EDWARDS JOIN DERICK WHITLEY TO LAUNCH AND LEAD VIDIUM’S PATHOLOGY SERVICES

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.