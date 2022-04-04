BARB POWERS AND JEFFREY EDWARDS JOIN DERICK WHITLEY TO LAUNCH AND LEAD VIDIUM’S PATHOLOGY SERVICES
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidium Animal Health® announced that it has added specialty pathology services to its in-house genomic and molecular diagnostic testing capabilities and has positioned 3 key opinion leaders at the helm of its specialty pathology team.
“We are very excited by these expanded capabilities and by the unparalleled talent we’ve recruited to lead our efforts,” notes David Haworth, DVM, PhD, President and Co-founder at Vidium. “By providing a suite of advanced precision cancer diagnostic tools, we can offer veterinary teams a unique combination of genomic, pathology, and oncology expertise to help improve outcomes for their patients.”
Vidium’s pathology services, which include histopathology and cytology, are designed to guide the diagnosis and treatment of both small and large animals. With expertise in oncopathology, the pathology services team is led by 3 thought leaders in veterinary pathology:
Barb Powers, DVM, PhD, DACVP, is a key opinion leader in the field of veterinary oncopathology. Her legacy includes 4 decades as a pathologist and researcher in academia, veterinary associations, and industry. Dr. Powers has authored more than 200 articles pertaining to small animal oncology, radiation pathology, and orthopedic pathology.
Joining Dr. Powers is Jeffrey Edwards, DVM, MPH, DACVP. Dr. Edwards has demonstrated expertise in oncopathology and osteopathology with 30 years of experience in providing exceptional pathology consultation. His professional background includes working for a leading diagnostic provider for over 25 years, most recently as Chief of Anatomic Pathology.
A key member of the pathology leadership team is Vidium Vice President of Strategy, Innovation and Diagnostics, Derick Whitley, DVM, DACVP. A recognized expert in veterinary oncopathology and dermatopathology, Dr. Whitley has a wealth of experience that includes working as a diagnostic pathologist and Assistant Chief of Anatomic Pathology at a leading diagnostic company.
“It’s wonderful to be working alongside Dr. Powers and Dr. Edwards and to offer veterinary teams the benefit of their extensive expertise,” Dr. Whitley said. “By encouraging veterinarians to collaborate with the pathologist of their choice, we’re building close partnerships aimed at enhancing the diagnostic evaluation—and ultimate care—of patients.”
ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH
Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to advancing the understanding of disease to give pets the fullest lives possible. The company provides diagnostic tests to veterinary oncologists, general practitioners, and pet parents, and is passionate about identifying the genetic components of common and complex diseases, including cancer. Vidium was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and is led by a knowledgeable and experienced team with extensive veterinary and clinical genomic roots. For more information, visit: vidiumah.com. Follow Vidium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @vidiumah.
ABOUT TGEN, AN AFFILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is an affiliate of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through the efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.
Beth Davis
