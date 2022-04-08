T2 Closes on Three Loans to Finish Out Strong Q1 2022
A $10.78 million loan enables the acquisition and improvements of two adjacent office buildings totaling over 200,000 square feet in Naperville, Ill.
A mezzanine loan in San Antonio, TX, assists with the acquisition, renovation, and repositioning of residential apartments.
T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce three recent loan closings via the T2 Strategic Real Estate Income Fund (SREI). The construction, bridge, and acquisition loans, which totaled over $23 million, showcase T2's adaptability and surety of execution in providing a quick close.
A successful asset management company has utilized loans from T2 multiple times as they expand their portfolio. The most recent $2 million loan is for the build to suit construction of a freestanding retail store in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The building is expected to be delivered in Q2 2023. The borrower utilized T2 because of their confidence in T2’s ability to execute a timely close on the loan.
A $10.78 million loan enables the acquisition and improvements of two adjacent office buildings totaling over 200,000 square feet in Naperville, Ill. The lender-owned property was purchased at auction and the borrower was able to take advantage of T2’s adaptability in shaping a loan with unique terms suited for their situation and its ability to close the loan within two weeks.
A $6 million mezzanine loan closed concurrently with a $42 million senior loan to assist in the acquisition, renovation, and repositioning of a 324-unit garden apartment community located on 25-acres in San Antonio, Texas.
Dan Van Prooyen, Chief Lending Officer at T2 Capital Management, commented, “Acquiring commercial real estate today is hyper-competitive. There are many challenges for our borrowers, but financing is not one of them. T2 strives to be the first to the closing table with no surprises. The T2 team continues to set itself apart with agility, integrity, transparency, and the certainty of execution that has made SREI a trusted financial partner to real estate professionals nationwide.”
Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 serves as a balance sheet lender that has financed multiple projects throughout the USA including current projects in over 15 states. To find out more about debt financing or investment opportunities available with T2 Capital Management, visit T2investments.com.
About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.2+ billion and currently manages approximately $500 million. The firm is actively pursuing loan opportunities nationwide.
Dan Van Prooyen
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
