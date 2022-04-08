Submit Release
14th Annual Golf Classic “Golfing for the King,” April 22, 2022 at Country Club of Coral Springs

More than 300 high school seniors have received scholarships as a result of the MLK Scholarship Fund.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 14th Annual Golf ClassicGolfing for the King,” April 22, 2022, at Country Club of Coral Springs, 10800 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL. Hole in One ($60,000) Infinity Car, Hole in 2 Win worth $5,000 trip to Pebble Beach, Hotel, and Golf included, Play with an LPGA Pro, Cannon Ball contest & more. It will be a sell out! Sign up today at: https://www.coralsprings.org/Events-directory/MLK-Golf For sponsorship opportunities contact Doris Muscarella at (954) 240-4853 or doris@golfcharitytournaments.com.

This year’s event honors Walter “Skip” Campbell, the late Mayor of Coral Springs. During his tenure as mayor, Campbell was a champion for diversity and inclusion. He helped elevate the MLK Committee and further their work in the community. Campbell was also a regular participant in and supporter of the MLK Golf Classic. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund for students who attend Coral Springs high schools

“Our MLK Committee works hard to ensure golfers have a great time while raising funds to benefit the rising leaders in our community,” Joshua Simmons, Vice Mayor and MLK Committee Liaison said. “Honoring Mayor Campbell, and his contributions to our city, makes this year’s Golf Classic even more special.

More than 300 high school seniors have received scholarships as a result of the MLK Scholarship Fund. The recipients are chosen based on financial need, regardless of ethnicity. The students can apply the scholarship money toward tuition costs at a university or other educational institution of their choice. The City Commission recognized 21 deserving high school students with MLK Scholarships in 2020. Scholarship amounts ranged from $700 to $2,600 per student.

14th Annual Golf Classic "Golfing for the King," April 22, 2022 at Country Club of Coral Springs

