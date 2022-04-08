Oregonians Regret Passage of Measure 110

Bud Pierce, MD, Candidate for Oregon Governor Dr. Pierce for Governor Logo Paige Clarkson, Marion County District Attorney

Ore Measure 110 attempted to reduce jail time for those convicted of drug possession by offering treatment in lieu of citation-It hasn't lived up to its promise

What started as compassion has allowed chronic drug abusers to continue or increase use with no penalty. It is taking us farther away from the goal of helping our fellow citizens improve their lives.” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor